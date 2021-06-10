Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 2,097 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams comprises about 0.7% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $49,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 80.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 89,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.71. 23,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,079. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.