Norinchukin Bank The Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.12. 240,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,570,445. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $207.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

