Norinchukin Bank The Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $3,206,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.56.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

