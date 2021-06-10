Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,241. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.26 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

