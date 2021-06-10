Norinchukin Bank The Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.04. The company had a trading volume of 97,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.16. The firm has a market cap of $392.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,235,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,680,977 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.