Norinchukin Bank The Sells 20,073 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,073 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.2% of Norinchukin Bank The’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $84,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

TXN traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.67. The stock had a trading volume of 61,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.