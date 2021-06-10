Norinchukin Bank The Sells 299,809 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 299,809 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.8% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in NIKE were worth $55,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,120. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.44 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

