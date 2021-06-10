Norinchukin Bank The Sells 9,992 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 0.7% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in 3M were worth $53,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,722. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.