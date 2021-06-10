North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

NOA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pi Financial increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,775. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$17.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$481.90 million and a P/E ratio of 11.17. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$7.55 and a 52 week high of C$17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.54.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

