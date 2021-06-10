North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOA. Pi Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.44.

NOA traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.21. 43,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,418. The company has a market cap of C$483.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$7.55 and a 1-year high of C$17.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,775. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

