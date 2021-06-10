North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$20.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.44.

Shares of TSE:NOA traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.54. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The firm has a market cap of C$483.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,775. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

