Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 219,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 142,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32.

Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHVCF)

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine located in Mohave County, Arizona. It also holds interests in the Hercules Gold Project located in Walker Lane Gold Trend in western Nevada.

