Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NPIFF. CIBC lowered their price target on Northland Power from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

