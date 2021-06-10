NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of NortonLifeLock worth $15,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $2,949,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 44,188 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

