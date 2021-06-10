Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Cap Hits $28.72 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $28.72 million and $512,136.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00064381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.10 or 0.00864855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.82 or 0.08504759 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

