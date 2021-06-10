Nuggets Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,428.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $1,428.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00063318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00187063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00202600 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.68 or 0.01295823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,122.60 or 1.00076585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

