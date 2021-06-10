Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.97. 4,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 436,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,604 shares in the company, valued at $657,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $343,356. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,036,000 after buying an additional 467,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,183,000 after buying an additional 2,502,069 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after buying an additional 665,161 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,771,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.