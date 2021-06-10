NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Sells $225,225.63 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.49. The stock had a trading volume of 38,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.72. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.