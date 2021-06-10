NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Sells $270,930.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.49. The company had a trading volume of 38,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,023. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NV5 Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in NV5 Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVEE. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

