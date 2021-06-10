nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982,930 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of nVent Electric worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

nVent Electric stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,247,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

