NXM Price Tops $96.06 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. NXM has a total market cap of $616.29 million and approximately $10,970.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for $96.06 or 0.00260563 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00023353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.00863437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.63 or 0.08529399 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,915,961 coins and its circulating supply is 6,415,326 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

