NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,390 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 57,966 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 2.5% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.42. The company had a trading volume of 44,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 133.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $102.36 and a 1 year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

