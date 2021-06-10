NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 20,030 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

