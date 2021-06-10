nYFI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, nYFI has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. nYFI has a market cap of $157,236.23 and approximately $11.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nYFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00063374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.64 or 0.00847038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00089191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.26 or 0.08467217 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

N0031 is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.