Nyzo Price Hits $0.41 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a market cap of $4.84 million and $411,294.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nyzo has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00174246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00199591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.73 or 0.01292216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,179.04 or 0.99740967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

