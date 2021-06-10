Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 32,419 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,419 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vicor worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 0.67. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $63.68 and a 12-month high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $191,014.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,869.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,790 shares of company stock worth $540,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VICR. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

