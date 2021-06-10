Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 336,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53. Insiders sold a total of 736,060 shares of company stock worth $21,136,651 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LESL shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,489. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.