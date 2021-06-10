Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.25% of AtriCure worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,889,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,237. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,804. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.