Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,296 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of Nomad Foods worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,523 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.