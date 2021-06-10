Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Envestnet worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,766. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.17.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.