Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,892. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.17 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

