Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,717 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Casella Waste Systems worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $333,026.36. Insiders sold a total of 9,476 shares of company stock worth $611,107 in the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

CWST stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. On average, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

