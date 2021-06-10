Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $471.10. 13,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,584. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.19 and a 52 week high of $470.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.43. The company has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.