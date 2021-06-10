Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of frontdoor worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in frontdoor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in frontdoor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in frontdoor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in frontdoor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,753. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.