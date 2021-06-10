Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,619,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,733,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 34,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,358,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HALO traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.