Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.30% of Axonics worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXNX. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Axonics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 568,745 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after buying an additional 536,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 2,336.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 369,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,036,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,217,000 after purchasing an additional 287,296 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $379,140.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,429.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,418,678. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Axonics stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.65. 4,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,128. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.94.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

