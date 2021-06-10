Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $7.79 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Netflix stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $485.13. The company had a trading volume of 155,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $412.45 and a one year high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

