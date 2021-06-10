Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $9.13 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $46,888.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,714.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,262 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.41. 6,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,066. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 121.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

