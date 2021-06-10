Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of Construction Partners worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Construction Partners by 81.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of ROAD stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.92. 2,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,253. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,007,000 shares of company stock worth $61,929,500. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

