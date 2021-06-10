Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 522.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 60,386 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.76. 5,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,826. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

