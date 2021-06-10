Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New $5.48 Million Investment in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190,313 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Inovalon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 62,891.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INOV shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $32.44. 3,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,543. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200 in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.