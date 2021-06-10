Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 98,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Diodes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Diodes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Diodes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.34. The company had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,274. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,574 shares of company stock valued at $13,977,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.