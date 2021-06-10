Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 3.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $33,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.47. 321,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total value of $11,934,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,075,903 shares of company stock worth $643,900,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

