Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after buying an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.83.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,315 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $19.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $484.67. The stock had a trading volume of 65,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,969. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $372.87 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

