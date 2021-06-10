Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of National Vision worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EYE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.20. 2,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,925. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

