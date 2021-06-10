Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Omnicell worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Omnicell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.99. 961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.99. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

