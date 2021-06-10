Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 41,485 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,485 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $69,321,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,479,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $20,708,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,140,000 after buying an additional 181,310 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

OLLI traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.02. 5,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,866. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

