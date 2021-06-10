Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

