Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.12% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after buying an additional 649,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $64,500,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 55,870 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 690,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,983,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.89.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,719. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.74 and a twelve month high of $206.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.27. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,117.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $3,192,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,954,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,447 shares of company stock worth $7,738,478 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.