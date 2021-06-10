Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics makes up approximately 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.27% of NeoGenomics worth $15,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 192,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 43.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 787,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after purchasing an additional 239,507 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 989,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,722,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,028,000 after buying an additional 124,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,839. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.50 and a beta of 0.69. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

